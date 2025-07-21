Wealth Alliance LLC Increases Stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Wealth Alliance LLC grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 195.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,135 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ARE. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Colonial Trust Co SC increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 514.3% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Cromwell Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Down 0.9%

NYSE:ARE opened at $78.17 on Monday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.37 and a fifty-two week high of $126.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.86, a P/E/G ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.88.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Announces Dividend

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.02. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 0.64%. The business had revenue of $758.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $755.64 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.75%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is 694.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $117.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $114.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $103.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Baird R W dropped their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $129.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $121.00 to $91.00 in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.54.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

