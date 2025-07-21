Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Acquires 431 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 48.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,313 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $60,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Corning during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Corning in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in Corning in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in Corning by 115.8% in the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 887 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC increased its holdings in Corning by 77.1% in the 4th quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 905 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. 69.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GLW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho set a $59.00 target price on shares of Corning and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Corning from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Corning from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Corning in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Corning from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corning currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.45.

Corning Stock Down 0.3%

NYSE:GLW opened at $54.04 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $37.18 and a one year high of $55.33. The company has a market cap of $46.28 billion, a PE ratio of 103.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.11.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. Corning had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 215.38%.

Insider Transactions at Corning

In other Corning news, SVP Michael Alan Bell sold 20,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total transaction of $892,743.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John Z. Zhang sold 9,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total transaction of $473,676.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,796 shares of company stock worth $3,632,635. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

