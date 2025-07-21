Sargent Investment Group LLC Sells 369 Shares of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT)

Sargent Investment Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 9.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,507 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 369 shares during the quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Target by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,657 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,603,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Target by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Napatree Capital LLC grew its holdings in Target by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Napatree Capital LLC now owns 3,609 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Target by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC now owns 264 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC grew its holdings in Target by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC now owns 28,668 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,875,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TGT. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Target from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital set a $95.00 price objective on Target in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Target from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Cfra Research downgraded Target from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.18, for a total transaction of $4,328,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 246,453 shares in the company, valued at $23,703,849.54. This represents a 15.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Target Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $103.40 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.31. Target Corporation has a twelve month low of $87.35 and a twelve month high of $167.40.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.35). Target had a return on equity of 25.59% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $24.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. Target’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Target Corporation will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 13th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.23%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

