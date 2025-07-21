Lindbrook Capital LLC Buys 143 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,517 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $418,692,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 14,795.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 769,805 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $121,137,000 after purchasing an additional 764,637 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,545,872 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $475,714,000 after purchasing an additional 601,361 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth $43,944,000. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 602.1% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 364,836 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $48,946,000 after acquiring an additional 312,871 shares during the period. 82.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.60, for a total value of $1,043,352.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 102,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,084,113.80. This represents a 6.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott Mezvinsky sold 272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.28, for a total value of $40,332.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,755 shares in the company, valued at $260,231.40. This trade represents a 13.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,720 shares of company stock worth $2,150,965 in the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of YUM opened at $149.07 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.74. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.13 and a 1 year high of $163.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.22.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 18.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 27th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.57%.

A number of analysts recently commented on YUM shares. Barclays raised their price target on Yum! Brands from $163.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Yum! Brands from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Redburn Atlantic raised Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Yum! Brands from $151.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Yum! Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.86.

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

