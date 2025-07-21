Lindbrook Capital LLC Decreases Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD)

Lindbrook Capital LLC reduced its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF were worth $683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 103.2% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 387.1% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYD opened at $43.37 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.99. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $37.92 and a 12 month high of $47.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.96.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (SPYD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of the 80 highest-yielding stocks selected from the S&P 500. Stocks are equally-weighted. SPYD was launched on Oct 21, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.