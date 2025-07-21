Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Purchases 388 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 76.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 893 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,578,000. TIAA Trust National Association increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 43,352,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,266,543,000 after purchasing an additional 516,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 847,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,266,000 after purchasing an additional 17,008 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEMG stock opened at $61.05 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.30. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.29 and a fifty-two week high of $61.45.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

