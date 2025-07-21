Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT – Free Report) by 72.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,769 shares during the quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,266,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,764,000 after purchasing an additional 5,985 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 8.7% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,054,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,633,000 after purchasing an additional 84,461 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 704,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,546,000 after purchasing an additional 71,923 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 589,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,674,000 after purchasing an additional 96,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CF Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $7,485,000.

Shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock opened at $16.30 on Monday. BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust has a 1 year low of $13.35 and a 1 year high of $18.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.02.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.2937 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 21.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 15th.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust’s (ECAT) (the ‘Trust’) investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities. Generally, the Trust’s portfolio will include both equity and debt securities.

