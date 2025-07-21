Wealth Alliance LLC Sells 941 Shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF)

Wealth Alliance LLC trimmed its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 941 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF were worth $1,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 8,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Trading Down 0.2%

USXF stock opened at $55.02 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.41 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.40 and its 200 day moving average is $49.73. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a 1-year low of $40.01 and a 1-year high of $55.28.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a $0.1291 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.