Wealth Alliance LLC Lowers Position in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW)

Wealth Alliance LLC decreased its position in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,612 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,036 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 43.2% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,736 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 8,068 shares in the last quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 151.5% during the first quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 33,832 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 20,378 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 38,876 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 4,617 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 51,320 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 8,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 58,311 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 6,536 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Price Performance

BLW stock opened at $14.06 on Monday. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has a 52 week low of $12.48 and a 52 week high of $14.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.01.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Announces Dividend

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1132 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 15th.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income securities of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in investment grade corporate bonds, mortgage-related securities, asset-backed securities, US Government and agency securities, and senior, secured floating rate loans.

