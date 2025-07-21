Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Buys New Shares in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AIT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $129,690,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 34,002.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 318,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $716,990,000 after purchasing an additional 317,247 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 199.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 309,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,145,000 after purchasing an additional 206,220 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 404,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,934,000 after purchasing an additional 134,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,518,000. 93.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AIT stock opened at $260.90 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $235.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $238.16. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $188.71 and a one year high of $282.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a PE ratio of 26.19, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 2.51.

Applied Industrial Technologies ( NYSE:AIT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.17. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 22.01% and a net margin of 8.64%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Industrial Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 1st that allows the company to repurchase 1,500,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.47%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price target (down previously from $265.00) on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Applied Industrial Technologies from $320.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.00.

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

