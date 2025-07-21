Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Acquires 3,900 Shares of abrdn Japan Equity Fund Inc. (NYSE:JEQ)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of abrdn Japan Equity Fund Inc. (NYSE:JEQ – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,426 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC owned 0.21% of abrdn Japan Equity Fund worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Successful Portfolios LLC raised its holdings in shares of abrdn Japan Equity Fund by 3.7% in the first quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 88,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 3,189 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of abrdn Japan Equity Fund by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 687,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,951,000 after acquiring an additional 6,394 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of abrdn Japan Equity Fund by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 91,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 6,724 shares in the last quarter. CSS LLC IL bought a new stake in shares of abrdn Japan Equity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Tabor Asset Management LP bought a new position in abrdn Japan Equity Fund in the first quarter worth about $453,000. 62.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get abrdn Japan Equity Fund alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 52,651 shares of abrdn Japan Equity Fund stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.11 per share, for a total transaction of $374,348.61. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider owned 1,508,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,723,536.63. This trade represents a 3.62% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have bought 60,887 shares of company stock valued at $433,198 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 52.11% of the company’s stock.

abrdn Japan Equity Fund Trading Down 0.1%

abrdn Japan Equity Fund Company Profile

Shares of abrdn Japan Equity Fund stock opened at $7.25 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.51. abrdn Japan Equity Fund Inc. has a one year low of $5.27 and a one year high of $7.87.

(Free Report)

Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Japan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs quantitative analysis to build its portfolio.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Japan Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn Japan Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.