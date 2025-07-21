Twin Capital Management Inc. Has $849,000 Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC)

Twin Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 243.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,425 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 50.8% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. REAP Financial Group LLC increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 83.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PNC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $189.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $233.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $205.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.76.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.75, for a total transaction of $210,829.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 554,879 shares in the company, valued at $94,190,710.25. This trade represents a 0.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 1,492 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.56, for a total transaction of $260,443.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 20,490 shares in the company, valued at $3,576,734.40. The trade was a 6.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,904 shares of company stock valued at $1,493,609. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $196.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $182.39 and a 200-day moving average of $180.13. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc has a 1-year low of $145.12 and a 1-year high of $216.26. The company has a market capitalization of $77.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.07.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc will post 15.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. This is a boost from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.51%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

