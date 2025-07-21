Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Sells 12,197 Shares of Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc (NYSE:AEF)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc (NYSE:AEF – Free Report) by 21.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,197 shares during the quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AEF. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,329,000. Absolute Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,432,000. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lifted its stake in Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund by 10.8% in the first quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 318,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after buying an additional 31,070 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,457,000. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,444,000. Institutional investors own 73.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEF opened at $6.08 on Monday. Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc has a twelve month low of $4.43 and a twelve month high of $6.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 23rd.

Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund and managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Chile. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental analysis with a bottom-up security selection approach to create its portfolio.

