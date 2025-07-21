Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Reduces Stock Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lessened its position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 45.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,978 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 46,361 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $9,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the fourth quarter worth about $697,080,000. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 70.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,760,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,038,301,000 after buying an additional 2,371,062 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 393.1% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,215,087 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,030,000 after buying an additional 968,661 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 18,368.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 973,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $167,540,000 after buying an additional 968,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 240.3% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,125,068 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $202,805,000 after buying an additional 794,473 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AME has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on AMETEK from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Mizuho set a $212.00 price target on AMETEK in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Melius downgraded AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $192.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on AMETEK from $194.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.30.

AMETEK Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of AMETEK stock opened at $178.55 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.22, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.09. AMETEK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $145.02 and a fifty-two week high of $198.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $179.43 and a 200 day moving average of $176.87.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 20.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.29%.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

Featured Articles

