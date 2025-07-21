Baker Hughes (BKR) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q2 2025 earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.55 per share and revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter. Baker Hughes has set its Q2 2025 guidance at EPS.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 10.51%. The company had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 billion. On average, analysts expect Baker Hughes to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Baker Hughes stock opened at $39.72 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.93. Baker Hughes has a 52-week low of $32.25 and a 52-week high of $49.40. The firm has a market cap of $39.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 6th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 6th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is 31.40%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Baker Hughes stock. Focus Partners Wealth increased its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes Company (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,481 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BKR shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on Baker Hughes from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Baker Hughes from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on Baker Hughes from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Baker Hughes from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Baker Hughes from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.44.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

