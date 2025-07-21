Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $186.73.

PM has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Philip Morris International from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $168.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on PM

Philip Morris International Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $178.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.09. Philip Morris International has a 12 month low of $106.76 and a 12 month high of $186.69.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 122.40% and a net margin of 8.43%. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Philip Morris International will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 27th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.34%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Philip Morris International

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PFS Partners LLC increased its position in Philip Morris International by 24.8% during the second quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Philip Morris International by 0.4% during the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,236,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in Philip Morris International by 0.9% during the first quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 6,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC increased its position in Philip Morris International by 1.1% during the second quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 5,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NFP Retirement Inc. increased its position in Philip Morris International by 2.5% during the first quarter. NFP Retirement Inc. now owns 2,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Philip Morris International

(Get Free Report

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.