TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.31.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered TechnipFMC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target (up from $35.00) on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Monday, April 28th. BTIG Research lowered TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on TechnipFMC from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st.

TechnipFMC Price Performance

Shares of TechnipFMC stock opened at $32.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.07. TechnipFMC has a one year low of $22.12 and a one year high of $35.86.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. TechnipFMC had a return on equity of 27.01% and a net margin of 8.93%. TechnipFMC’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that TechnipFMC will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

TechnipFMC Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 20th. TechnipFMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.53%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 4.3% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 126,584 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,360,000 after purchasing an additional 5,218 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in TechnipFMC by 12.1% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 48,819 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 5,252 shares during the last quarter. Poinciana Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in TechnipFMC during the second quarter valued at $219,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in TechnipFMC by 6.4% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 138,696 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,777,000 after acquiring an additional 8,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in TechnipFMC during the second quarter valued at $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

