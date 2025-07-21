Brokerages Set PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) PT at $27.50

Shares of PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.50.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PRO. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of PROS in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of PROS from $31.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Baird R W downgraded shares of PROS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of PROS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of PROS from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 8th.

PROS Stock Performance

Shares of PRO opened at $15.71 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.64. PROS has a 52 week low of $13.61 and a 52 week high of $29.84. The company has a market capitalization of $751.75 million, a PE ratio of -56.11 and a beta of 0.98.

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The software maker reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $86.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. PROS’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that PROS will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of PROS by 2,716.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of PROS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $419,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PROS by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,670,130 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $124,516,000 after acquiring an additional 172,997 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in PROS by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,978 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in PROS by 264.5% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,571 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

PROS Company Profile

PROS Holdings, Inc provides software solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy in Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management, which enables businesses to optimize, personalize, and harmonize pricing.

