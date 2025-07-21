Analysts Set Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB) Price Target at C$66.00

Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ENB) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$66.00.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Echelon Wealth Partners raised their target price on Enbridge from C$67.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Raymond James Financial upgraded Enbridge to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup set a C$75.00 price objective on Enbridge and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th.

In other Enbridge news, Senior Officer Maximilian Chan sold 801 shares of Enbridge stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$63.17, for a total transaction of C$50,599.17. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Enbridge stock opened at C$61.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$134.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.90. Enbridge has a 52 week low of C$49.58 and a 52 week high of C$65.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$62.33 and its 200 day moving average price is C$62.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.86.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.9425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $3.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.09%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 118.98%.

Enbridge owns extensive midstream assets that transport hydrocarbons across the U.S. and Canada. Its pipeline network consists of the Canadian Mainline system, regional oil sands pipelines, and natural gas pipelines. The company also owns and operates a regulated natural gas utility and Canada’s largest natural gas distribution company.

