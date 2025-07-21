BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $116.12.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $127.00 target price (up previously from $125.00) on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Wall Street Zen raised BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target (up previously from $110.00) on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Friday, May 23rd.

In related news, Director Steven L. Ortega bought 1,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $114.60 per share, with a total value of $199,404.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 8,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $990,258.60. This trade represents a 25.21% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 17,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.08, for a total value of $1,916,732.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 368,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,441,097.64. The trade was a 4.63% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 79,625 shares of company stock valued at $8,595,110. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BJ. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,330,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,218,000 after buying an additional 245,731 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 92.8% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after buying an additional 10,326 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,805,000. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 278.6% in the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 53,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,822,000 after buying an additional 39,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 151.8% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 19,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after buying an additional 11,928 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BJ opened at $104.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a PE ratio of 24.33, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.45. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 1 year low of $76.33 and a 1 year high of $121.10.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.23. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 31.98% and a net margin of 2.76%. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

