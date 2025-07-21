Analysts Set Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE) Price Target at $23.00

Shares of Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CVE) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.00.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CVE shares. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Veritas lowered Cenovus Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. National Bankshares reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Cenovus Energy from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CVE

Cenovus Energy Stock Up 0.2%

CVE stock opened at $14.07 on Wednesday. Cenovus Energy has a twelve month low of $10.23 and a twelve month high of $20.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.93 and its 200-day moving average is $13.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 0.93.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CVE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 5.22%. The business had revenue of $11.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Cenovus Energy will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cenovus Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Cenovus Energy’s previous dividend of $0.11. This represents a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.21%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVE. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Cenovus Energy by 25.3% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 59,888 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 12,084 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Cenovus Energy by 84.3% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 64,224 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 29,371 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Cenovus Energy in the second quarter worth about $232,000. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Cenovus Energy by 9.4% in the second quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 23,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Cenovus Energy in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Refining, and U.S. Refining segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.