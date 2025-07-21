D.R. Horton (DHI) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q3 2025 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 22nd. Analysts expect D.R. Horton to post earnings of $2.93 per share and revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The construction company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.11). D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 12.15%. The business had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect D.R. Horton to post $13 EPS for the current fiscal year and $14 EPS for the next fiscal year.

D.R. Horton stock opened at $131.86 on Monday. D.R. Horton has a 52 week low of $110.44 and a 52 week high of $199.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 7.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.38.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $171.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Their comments are based on a broader research note on Homebuilders ahead of the industry’s start of the earnings season. The firm is projecting a 7% decline in U.S. new home sales and a 27% average decline in earnings due to lower consumer confidence as a result of heightened uncertainty about the future in terms of both income/job security and cost of living along with still-relatively high interest rates. Wall Street Zen raised shares of D.R. Horton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $173.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $132.00 to $111.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.15.

In related news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.70, for a total transaction of $274,555.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 2,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,046.10. This represents a 49.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in D.R. Horton stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 295.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 609 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $77,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 90.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

