Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.75.

Several analysts have recently commented on SKWD shares. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Barclays raised their target price on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, April 11th.

In related news, Chairman Kirby Hill sold 8,249 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total transaction of $502,116.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 8,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $502,116.63. This trade represents a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Mark W. Haushill sold 52,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.76, for a total value of $3,099,472.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 133,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,852,040.04. This represents a 28.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 7.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 4.6% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 8.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 4.7% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 6.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. 94.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SKWD opened at $54.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 0.65. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group has a twelve month low of $34.10 and a twelve month high of $65.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.11.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $328.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.94 million. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 10.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Skyward Specialty Insurance Group will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Company Profile

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers general liability, excess liability, professional liability, commercial auto, group accident and health, property, surety, and workers' compensation insurance products.

