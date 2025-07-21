Trustmark (TRMK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q2 2025 earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.86 per share and revenue of $200.35 million for the quarter.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.06. Trustmark had a net margin of 20.73% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The business had revenue of $231.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.38 million. On average, analysts expect Trustmark to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Trustmark Stock Up 0.7%

TRMK stock opened at $38.55 on Monday. Trustmark has a twelve month low of $29.77 and a twelve month high of $40.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.22.

Trustmark Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Trustmark

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRMK. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Trustmark by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 4,701 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Trustmark by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 36,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,249,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Trustmark by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 50,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,742,000 after buying an additional 15,355 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Trustmark by 230.8% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 97,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,327,000 after buying an additional 67,841 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Trustmark by 297.4% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 124,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,307,000 after buying an additional 93,449 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TRMK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Hovde Group upped their price target on shares of Trustmark from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Trustmark from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Trustmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.80.

About Trustmark

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company operates through three segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income-producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit, as well as treasury management services.

