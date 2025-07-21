CryoPort, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Receives $10.88 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of CryoPort, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.88.

CYRX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of CryoPort in a report on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of CryoPort from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of CryoPort in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of CryoPort from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of CryoPort in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st.

Get CryoPort alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on CYRX

CryoPort Stock Performance

Shares of CYRX opened at $7.19 on Wednesday. CryoPort has a 1 year low of $4.58 and a 1 year high of $9.78. The company has a market cap of $360.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a current ratio of 5.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.84 and a 200-day moving average of $6.63.

CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. CryoPort had a negative net margin of 50.15% and a negative return on equity of 11.03%. The company had revenue of $41.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.19 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CryoPort will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at CryoPort

In other CryoPort news, insider Edward J. Zecchini sold 51,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.84, for a total value of $352,260.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 90,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $618,411.24. The trade was a 36.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ramkumar Mandalam sold 13,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total transaction of $93,380.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 73,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $512,122.56. This trade represents a 15.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 449,719 shares of company stock valued at $3,042,327 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CryoPort

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. raised its position in CryoPort by 148.7% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 3,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CryoPort in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in CryoPort in the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Avanza Fonder AB increased its stake in CryoPort by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Avanza Fonder AB now owns 10,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in CryoPort by 548,750.0% in the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 10,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 10,975 shares in the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CryoPort Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled supply chain solutions in biopharma/pharma, animal health, and human reproductive medicine markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoport Express Shippers; Cryoport ELITE -80°C Gene Therapy Shipper; Cryoport ELITE Cryosphere Shipper; Cryoport consulting services, including physical, thermal, and shipping qualifications of shipping systems and/or packaging to developing custom packaging solutions; and Cryoport bioservices, such as controlled temperature storage, fulfilment, kit production, secondary packaging, labelling of therapeutic products, and GMP raw materials storage services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CryoPort Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CryoPort and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.