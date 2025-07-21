Brokerages Set Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) PT at $57.29

Shares of Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.29.

CDTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. WBB Securities restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $69.00 price target on Cidara Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th.

Cidara Therapeutics Stock Performance

CDTX stock opened at $59.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.14. Cidara Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $10.14 and a 1 year high of $61.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.77.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.66) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.45) by $3.79. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cidara Therapeutics will post -8.74 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 2,272,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.00 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999,988.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 3,365,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,083,012. This trade represents a 207.97% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Cidara Therapeutics by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,957 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Cidara Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $165,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp increased its stake in Cidara Therapeutics by 53.2% during the first quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 19,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $224,000. Institutional investors own 35.82% of the company’s stock.

About Cidara Therapeutics

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing targeted therapies for patients facing cancers and other serious diseases. The company's product includes rezafungin acetate, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, which are fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

Featured Articles

