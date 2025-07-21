Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$55.38.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on POW. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$52.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. CIBC lowered shares of Power Co. of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a C$55.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$61.00 to C$57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of Power Co. of Canada to a “moderate buy” rating and set a C$57.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$55.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Monday, April 21st.

Shares of POW stock opened at C$54.30 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$52.20 and a 200-day moving average price of C$49.43. Power Co. of Canada has a 52 week low of C$36.08 and a 52 week high of C$54.31. The firm has a market capitalization of C$34.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.09.

Power Corporation of Canada, an international management and holding company, offers financial services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL segments. The company offers life, health and dental, disability, critical illness, and creditor insurance; accidental death and dismemberment; retirement savings and income and annuity products; and life assurance, pension, and investment products to individuals and small business owners.

