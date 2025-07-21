ACV Auctions (NYSE:ACVA) Cut to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of ACV Auctions (NYSE:ACVA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning.
ACV Auctions Stock Down 1.7%
ACV Auctions stock opened at $15.10 on Friday. ACV Auctions has a 1-year low of $11.88 and a 1-year high of $23.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.56 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.
About ACV Auctions
Read More
