ACV Auctions (NYSE:ACVA) Cut to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of ACV Auctions (NYSE:ACVA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

ACV Auctions Stock Down 1.7%

ACV Auctions stock opened at $15.10 on Friday. ACV Auctions has a 1-year low of $11.88 and a 1-year high of $23.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.56 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.

About ACV Auctions

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as offers customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

