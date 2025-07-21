Stag Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Stag Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.71.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on STAG. Raymond James Financial upped their price target on shares of Stag Industrial from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Stag Industrial in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Stag Industrial from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th.

In other Stag Industrial news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 28,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $1,064,306.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 7,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,543.50. This represents a 80.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Stag Industrial by 204.9% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stag Industrial during the first quarter worth $32,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stag Industrial during the first quarter worth $33,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Stag Industrial during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Keystone Global Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stag Industrial during the first quarter worth $41,000. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE STAG opened at $35.63 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.79 and a beta of 0.93. Stag Industrial has a 12-month low of $28.61 and a 12-month high of $41.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.82.

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. Stag Industrial had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 7.04%. The company had revenue of $205.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Stag Industrial will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st will be given a $0.1242 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 31st. Stag Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.03%.

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment company, which engages in acquiring, owning, and managing single-tenant, industrial real estate assets. It offers industrial real estate operating platform to real estate ownership. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

