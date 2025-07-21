Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Receives $10.13 Average PT from Brokerages

Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.13.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Uranium Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.75 target price on the stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:UEC opened at $8.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of -47.23 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.31. Uranium Energy has a fifty-two week low of $3.85 and a fifty-two week high of $8.93.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in Uranium Energy by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 29,230,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $195,551,000 after acquiring an additional 423,233 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Uranium Energy by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,862,079 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $173,017,000 after acquiring an additional 631,929 shares in the last quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC lifted its stake in Uranium Energy by 8.6% in the first quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC now owns 19,716,341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,173 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Uranium Energy by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,842,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $105,988,000 after purchasing an additional 4,982,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Uranium Energy in the fourth quarter worth $100,773,000. 62.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Roughrider, Shea Creek, Christie Lake, Horseshoe-Raven, Hidden Bay, Diabase, West Bear, JCU, and other project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

