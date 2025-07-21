Niagen Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAGE) Receives $13.22 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Niagen Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAGE – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.22.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NAGE. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Niagen Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 22nd. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target (up previously from $10.00) on shares of Niagen Bioscience in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Niagen Bioscience from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th.
Shares of NAGE opened at $10.16 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $800.30 million, a PE ratio of 59.76 and a beta of 2.14. Niagen Bioscience has a 1 year low of $2.53 and a 1 year high of $14.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.10.
Niagen Bioscience, Inc is a global bioscience company, which engages in acquiring, developing, and commercializing proprietary-based ingredient technologies. It is pioneering research on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+). The company’s patent portfolio includes Nicotinamide Riboside (NR) and other NAD+ precursors, which are commercialized as the flagship ingredient Niagen.
