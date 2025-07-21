Analysts Set Ready Capital Corp (NYSE:RC) Price Target at $7.04

Ready Capital Corp (NYSE:RC – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.04.

RC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on Ready Capital from $4.75 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Ready Capital from $3.75 to $4.25 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th.

RC opened at $4.21 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Ready Capital has a 1 year low of $3.93 and a 1 year high of $9.53. The firm has a market cap of $717.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.43.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $40.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.33 million. Ready Capital had a positive return on equity of 5.53% and a negative net margin of 34.40%. As a group, analysts predict that Ready Capital will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Ready Capital’s payout ratio is presently -28.74%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Ready Capital during the first quarter valued at $27,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Ready Capital by 404.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 4,828 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Ready Capital during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ready Capital by 822.8% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 5,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 4,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Ready Capital by 1,410.5% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 6,841 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.87% of the company’s stock.

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It operates through two segments: LMM Commercial Real Estate and Small Business Lending. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services lower-to-middle-market (LLM) commercial real estate loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, construction loans, and mortgage-backed securities collateralized primarily by LLM loans, or other real estate-related investments.

