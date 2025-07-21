VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

Separately, Lake Street Capital cut their target price on VirTra from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 28th.

VirTra Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of VTSI stock opened at $6.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $68.24 million, a P/E ratio of 31.90 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 4.54. VirTra has a fifty-two week low of $3.57 and a fifty-two week high of $8.98.

VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $7.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.46 million. VirTra had a return on equity of 4.66% and a net margin of 8.22%. Research analysts forecast that VirTra will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VTSI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in VirTra by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 306,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,070,000 after purchasing an additional 74,216 shares during the last quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of VirTra in the fourth quarter valued at $312,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of VirTra in the first quarter valued at $94,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of VirTra by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VirTra in the fourth quarter valued at $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.69% of the company’s stock.

VirTra, Inc provides use of force training and firearms training simulators for the law enforcement, military, and commercial markets worldwide. Its patented technologies, software, and scenarios provide intense training for de-escalation, judgmental use-of-force, marksmanship, and related training that mimics real-world situations.

