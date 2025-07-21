Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTLGet Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.00.

CSTL has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on Castle Biosciences from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Guggenheim set a $30.00 price target on Castle Biosciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Castle Biosciences from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th.

Institutional Trading of Castle Biosciences

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 10,592.0% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,648 shares during the period. Amundi grew its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 15,811.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 4,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 4,111 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 835.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 3,699 shares during the period. 92.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Castle Biosciences Trading Down 4.9%

Shares of Castle Biosciences stock opened at $16.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 9.37 and a quick ratio of 9.19. Castle Biosciences has a 1 year low of $15.45 and a 1 year high of $35.84. The company has a market capitalization of $477.51 million, a P/E ratio of -87.05 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.37.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTLGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.12). Castle Biosciences had a positive return on equity of 3.41% and a negative net margin of 1.46%. The company had revenue of $87.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.40 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Castle Biosciences will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, provides testing solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of dermatologic cancers, Barrett's esophagus, uveal melanoma, and mental health conditions. It offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a risk stratification gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma; DecisionDx-SCC, a proprietary risk stratification GEP test for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma; MyPath Melanoma, a test used for patients with difficult-to-diagnose melanocytic lesions; and TissueCypher, a spatial omics test to predict future development of high-grade dysplasia and/or esophageal cancer in patients with non-dysplastic, indefinite dysplasia, or low-grade dysplasia Barrett's esophagus.

