Slide Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDE) Receives $19.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Slide Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDE – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.17.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Slide Insurance to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Slide Insurance in a report on Monday, July 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities set a $25.00 price target on shares of Slide Insurance and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Slide Insurance to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Slide Insurance in a report on Monday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLDE opened at $18.40 on Monday. Slide Insurance has a 1-year low of $17.30 and a 1-year high of $25.90.

In other Slide Insurance news, Director Robert Gries, Jr. sold 358,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total transaction of $5,667,205.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 2,031,265 shares in the company, valued at $32,114,299.65. The trade was a 15.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Beth Witte Bruce sold 31,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total transaction of $490,568.49. Following the sale, the director owned 251,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,978,507.45. The trade was a 10.98% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 427,482 shares of company stock worth $6,758,490.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Slide Insurance stock. Instrumental Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Slide Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 14,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Launched in 2021, we are a technology enabled, fast-growing, coastal specialty insurer. We focus on profitable underwriting of single family and condominium policies in the property and casualty (“P&C”) industry in coastal states along the Atlantic seaboard through our insurance subsidiary, Slide Insurance Company (“SIC”).

