Hanmi Financial (HAFC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, July 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.62 per share and revenue of $65.70 million for the quarter.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $62.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.45 million. Hanmi Financial had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 15.05%. On average, analysts expect Hanmi Financial to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Hanmi Financial alerts:

Hanmi Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ:HAFC opened at $25.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.26. The company has a market cap of $783.35 million, a P/E ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.73. Hanmi Financial has a 52-week low of $17.37 and a 52-week high of $27.59.

Hanmi Financial Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hanmi Financial

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 5th. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.70%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HAFC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,441 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in Hanmi Financial by 4.6% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 17,892 shares of the bank’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in Hanmi Financial by 5.4% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 114,624 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,597,000 after purchasing an additional 5,920 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in Hanmi Financial by 26.8% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 85,708 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 18,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Hanmi Financial by 352.6% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 44,723 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 34,841 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

Hanmi Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hanmi Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanmi Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.