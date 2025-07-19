PCG Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.32 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

PCG Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,624 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RSP. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 21.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,639,000 after buying an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 113.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,296,000 after acquiring an additional 16,084 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 16.3% during the first quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 9,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 171.1% in the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. 61.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $184.18 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $150.35 and a 1-year high of $188.16. The company has a market cap of $73.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $179.71 and a 200-day moving average of $175.82.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

