Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 346 Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 346 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the first quarter valued at $31,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 151.9% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 267 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 950.0% during the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 315 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. 13.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BABA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $180.00 target price on Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $190.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.80.

Alibaba Group Stock Up 2.5%

Alibaba Group stock opened at $120.22 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $73.87 and a one year high of $148.43.

Alibaba Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 12th were given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 12th. This represents a yield of 0.8%. Alibaba Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.75%.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

