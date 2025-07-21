Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 5,295 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,950 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,295 shares during the quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $10,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in C. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup by 166.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 12,499 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth $274,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 352,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,844,000 after purchasing an additional 11,674 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on C shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $84.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Cowen initiated coverage on Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Citigroup from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Oppenheimer set a $123.00 price objective on Citigroup and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.46.

Insider Activity

In other Citigroup news, Director John Cunningham Dugan sold 4,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total value of $301,504.42. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 13,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $890,656.48. This represents a 25.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,000 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.40, for a total value of $271,200.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 2,140 shares in the company, valued at $193,456. The trade was a 58.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Citigroup Price Performance

C opened at $93.44 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.52. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.51 and a 52-week high of $93.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $174.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.34.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $21.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.75 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 4th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. This is a boost from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 4th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 33.09%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

