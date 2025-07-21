Wealth Alliance LLC Grows Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Wealth Alliance LLC raised its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 16.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,573 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,142,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,197,447,000 after buying an additional 4,517,272 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,637,387 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,193,105,000 after buying an additional 1,772,223 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Workday by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,722,255 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $960,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406,088 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Workday by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,530,701 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $911,027,000 after purchasing an additional 52,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its stake in Workday by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,963,124 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $764,575,000 after purchasing an additional 181,899 shares in the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WDAY opened at $233.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. Workday, Inc. has a one year low of $199.81 and a one year high of $294.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $247.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.23 billion, a PE ratio of 128.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.21.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The software maker reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Workday had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.41, for a total transaction of $1,863,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 67,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,767,675. The trade was a 10.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Carl M. Eschenbach sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.43, for a total transaction of $1,496,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,440.96. This represents a 80.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 329,005 shares of company stock worth $79,203,523 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

WDAY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Piper Sandler reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $235.00 target price (down previously from $255.00) on shares of Workday in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Workday from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley set a $255.00 target price on Workday and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Workday from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.88.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

