Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC Has $583,000 Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 10.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 942 shares during the quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. BNP Paribas acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Parvin Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Dunhill Financial LLC boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 63.7% in the 4th quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WFC. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Dbs Bank raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.39.

Shares of WFC stock opened at $80.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.14 and its 200-day moving average is $74.24. The stock has a market cap of $262.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.16. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $50.15 and a 52-week high of $83.95.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $20.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.83 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.40%.

Wells Fargo & Company announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, April 29th that allows the company to repurchase $40.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 17.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

