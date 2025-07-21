Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Has $214,000 Stock Position in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 6.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 2,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sysco by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sysco by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its position in shares of Sysco by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 2,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Sysco by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 8,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Sheila Talton sold 356 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total transaction of $25,219.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 12,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $902,359.92. This trade represents a 2.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SYY opened at $78.38 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.58 and a 200-day moving average of $73.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Sysco Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $67.12 and a fifty-two week high of $82.23.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $19.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.11 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 107.96%. Sysco’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sysco Corporation will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. This is a boost from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on SYY shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Sysco from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Sysco from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Sysco from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Barclays lowered their target price on Sysco from $87.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Sysco from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.23.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

