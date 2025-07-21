J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Acquires 42,648 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 104.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 83,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,648 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $5,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. BNP Paribas purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parvin Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Dunhill Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 63.7% in the fourth quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $80.64 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.14 and a 200-day moving average of $74.24. The firm has a market cap of $262.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.16. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $50.15 and a twelve month high of $83.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.13. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 16.82%. The business had revenue of $20.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $40.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 17.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 27.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on WFC shares. Raymond James Financial lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $82.00 to $73.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.39.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

