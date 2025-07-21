Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Cuts Holdings in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,215 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,265 shares during the period. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Golub Capital BDC were worth $1,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optiver Holding B.V. grew its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 3,087 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 187,252 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 6.0% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 14,902 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 31.6% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,613 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 1.8% in the first quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 51,157 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GBDC opened at $15.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 3.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.93. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.68 and a 1-year high of $16.01.

Golub Capital BDC ( NASDAQ:GBDC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The investment management company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $211.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.89 million. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 35.50% and a return on equity of 10.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.10%. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is 138.05%.

In related news, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub purchased 6,059,971 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.13 per share, with a total value of $91,687,361.23. Following the purchase, the chairman owned 6,059,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,687,361.23. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GBDC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $16.50 to $15.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.50.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

