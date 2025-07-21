Peterson Wealth Services Has $658,000 Stake in Westlake Corp. (NYSE:WLK)

Peterson Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Westlake Corp. (NYSE:WLK – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,578 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 178 shares during the quarter. Peterson Wealth Services’ holdings in Westlake were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Westlake by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 14,742 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in shares of Westlake by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 4,877 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Westlake by 33.9% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 525 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Westlake by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,007 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Westlake by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 29,396 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,292,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. 28.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE WLK opened at $81.37 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.53. The company has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31, a PEG ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 0.91. Westlake Corp. has a 1-year low of $68.55 and a 1-year high of $153.34.

Westlake ( NYSE:WLK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($1.01). The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. Westlake had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Westlake Corp. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th were paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 20th. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.47%.

WLK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Westlake from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Westlake from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets set a $94.00 price target on Westlake and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Westlake from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Westlake from $110.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.77.

Westlake Corporation engages in the manufacture and marketing of performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Mexico, Brazil, France, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Performance and Essential Materials and Housing and Infrastructure Products.

