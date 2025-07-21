Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Has $3.79 Million Stock Holdings in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 191,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,288 shares during the quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. owned 0.06% of Starwood Property Trust worth $3,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC lifted its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 15.9% in the first quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 17,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 11.7% in the first quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 164,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,255,000 after buying an additional 17,215 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 22.2% in the first quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 232,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,593,000 after buying an additional 42,254 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 10.9% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 13,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Lake Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 0.8% in the first quarter. Carnegie Lake Advisors LLC now owns 75,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STWD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. UBS Group increased their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $19.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $19.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.70.

Starwood Property Trust Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of Starwood Property Trust stock opened at $19.67 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.62. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.59 and a 1 year high of $21.17. The company has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The firm had revenue of $418.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Starwood Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 202.11%.

Starwood Property Trust Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

