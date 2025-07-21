Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. Buys 234 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. increased its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,456 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 59,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,031,000 after acquiring an additional 6,574 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its position in PepsiCo by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 470,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,527,000 after acquiring an additional 11,538 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth about $555,000. Finally, Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PEP opened at $143.24 on Monday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.60 and a 1-year high of $180.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $132.23 and a 200 day moving average of $141.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 57.81%. The company had revenue of $22.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th were given a $1.4225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. This represents a $5.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 103.64%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Dbs Bank cut shares of PepsiCo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Evercore ISI set a $140.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $148.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $150.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.93.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

