Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 43,537 Shares of BCE, Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in BCE, Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) by 43.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 43,537 shares during the quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BCE were worth $1,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in BCE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. WealthCollab LLC acquired a new stake in BCE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BCE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its position in BCE by 67.1% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 3,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in BCE by 77.2% in the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 3,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. 41.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BCE. Cibc World Mkts lowered shares of BCE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Scotiabank upgraded shares of BCE from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of BCE in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BCE currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.67.

BCE Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BCE opened at $23.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $22.10 billion, a PE ratio of 91.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.36 and its 200-day moving average is $22.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.64. BCE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.28 and a 52 week high of $36.17.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (TSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. BCE had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. BCE’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that BCE, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

BCE Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 488.46%.

About BCE

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers.

