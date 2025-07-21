EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Stock Holdings Lessened by Horizon Investment Services LLC

Horizon Investment Services LLC reduced its position in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,131 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 353 shares during the quarter. EMCOR Group accounts for 1.5% of Horizon Investment Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Horizon Investment Services LLC’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $3,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EME. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in EMCOR Group during the 4th quarter valued at $299,855,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in EMCOR Group by 49,775.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 374,066 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $138,266,000 after purchasing an additional 373,316 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,318,494 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $598,465,000 after acquiring an additional 288,765 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 94.2% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 306,999 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $139,349,000 after acquiring an additional 148,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 496,436 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $225,332,000 after acquiring an additional 129,186 shares during the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EMCOR Group Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of NYSE:EME opened at $565.45 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.31 billion, a PE ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 1.24. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $319.49 and a 1 year high of $570.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $499.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $447.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by $0.84. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 37.12%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 20.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 15th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.42%.

Insider Transactions at EMCOR Group

In related news, Director Robin A. Walker-Lee sold 947 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.83, for a total value of $390,950.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 7,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,928,616.02. This trade represents a 11.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.03, for a total transaction of $3,052,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 208,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,125,473.67. The trade was a 3.24% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of EMCOR Group from $384.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research note on Friday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of EMCOR Group from $503.00 to $597.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research note on Friday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $560.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of EMCOR Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $532.00.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

