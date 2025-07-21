Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) Shares Acquired by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,426 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CL. Westend Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 111.1% in the first quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 1,913.3% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.64.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CL opened at $86.88 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.96. Colgate-Palmolive Company has a fifty-two week low of $85.32 and a fifty-two week high of $109.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.38. The company has a market cap of $70.41 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.37.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 461.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive Company will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 18th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.76%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

